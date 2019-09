How This Boring L.A. Suburb Became The Epitome Of Cool

There's one place on earth so influential in pop culture that Drake wrote a song about it and Kanye created a whole clothing line around its name. But this cultural mecca isn't a big city or an island destination, as some of West's fans believe. In fact, Calabasas is maybe the only place in the world that boasts as many Billboard artists as it does chain grocery stores. And while luxurious and nice — after all, its gated communities contain NBA players, Kardashians, and rappers along with dentists, lawyers, and agents — it’s also the string of strip malls and cul-de-sacs that make so many other American suburbs devoid of personality. But stars have decided to put their roots down in Calabasas. So that says something.