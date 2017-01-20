Kylie Jenner’s Touching Message For Jordyn Woods After Her Father’s Death

Model Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF, lost her father to cancer Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reports. As usual, Kylie is there for her during this tragedy. In an Instagram post, the reality star publicly mourned her friend's dad. "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister," she wrote. "Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me... when you cry, I cry."
Woods posted her own heartbreaking tribute to her father, who was a sound engineer. "Last night heaven got another angel," she wrote. "My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago, he was diagnosed with cancer, and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words, and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and always."
Losing a parent is devastating at any age, but it must be especially unbearable for a teenager like Woods. We hope she finds some comfort in the support of friends like Jenner.
