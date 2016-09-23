Think about your nineteenth birthday. Perhaps it was not as special as your eighteenth birthday, but still a good birthday. You're an adult. Maybe you're driving. Maybe you're in college. What did your best friend give you? A cupcake and a kiss on the cheek? I speak from experience when I say that birthday gifts from friends aren't usually extravagant during the teenage years — although I once gave my best friend a pair of gloves emblazoned with the words "boys suck," so there's that.
But the Kardashians are anything but "usual." Entertainment Tonight reported that Kylie Jenner gifted Jordyn Woods a Cartier bracelet — worth about $14,600 — this year. Woods, who happens to be a pretty inspiring model, just turned 19. This isn't the first time Kylie's been generous towards her best friend. Last year, she gave Woods a car. A car.
Not to be outdone, this year Woods gave her BFF the one thing that's better than a car and better than a Cartier bracelet: a puppy. To my best friends: I don't need you to give me a puppy, but, just saying, it might be fun.
More enviable than the bracelet (and the puppy and the car), however, is the genuine friendship between the two celebs. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods really seem to love and care for each other. And that, my friends, is the best birthday gift. Say it with me: "Awwwwww."
See example of true love below:
