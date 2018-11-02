In recent weeks, some have speculated about the current state of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship. Did they split up shortly before Koko posted those cryptic, possibly breakup-related quotes to Instagram?Are they a totally solid unit, as this recent family shot the NBA player posted suggests?
Whatever's going on with True Thompson's parents this week, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is about to take us back in time, to when things were anything but peachy keen. I am, of course, talking about the highly-anticipated episode of KUWTK in which Thompson's alleged cheating on a pregnant Khloé is revealed.
Advertisement
While we'll have to wait until this Sunday to see the drama unfold, a new promo for the upcoming episode has teased the very moment in which the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners (plus Kourtney Kardashian's ex, the perpetually-around Scott Disick) learned of Thompson kissing a girl who was most definitely not his girlfriend.
The promo takes us through the day in which Khloé's family learns of the alleged cheating. Kendall Jenner (armed with tiny sunglasses) is driving in the passenger seat of Disick's car, when she looks at her phone. You can almost see Kendall's heart sink into her stomach as she reads what is presumed to be an article, featuring the video of Thompson's mouth on another woman's.
"You know the only person to ask [about the video] is Kim," Disick tells Kendall when she explains the situation.
Obviously — who do you think sent Kendall the video in the first place?
The promo then cuts to Kim Kardashian in a KUWTK interview, receiving the news for the very first time. For the most aware of all family gossip... even Kim was not privy to this.
"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," Kim says, staring straight at what we presume is a producer. "Khloé is going to die."
It was Kylie Jenner who took it upon herself to inform her big sister of the news.
"No one had the courage to tell Khloé because we knew she was days away from giving birth," Kylie explains to the camera. "I'm the one who told Khloé. I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt she should hear it from one of us."
Advertisement
As for how the betrayed feels about this particularly painful moment in her relationship's history? In a response to a fan asking if her E! series would incorporate the cheating scandal, Khloé wrote back:
"Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."
Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018
It's true: Keeping Up With the Kardashians has consistently displayed the family as they deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly. This situation is the latter two adjectives.
Check out the promo for the new episode below.
Advertisement