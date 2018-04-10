Khloé Kardashian Fans Are Calling Out Tristan Thompson For Alleged Cheating

With Khloé Kardashian only days, hours, minutes from going into labour, the worst possible thing you want to hear is rumours of infidelity, but that is what's currently happening.
The reality star and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together, a daughter, and Kardashian has been keeping her fans in the loop with every detail of her pregnancy since she revealed her stomach on her Instagram in December. This week, Kardashian's expressed her excitement and anxiety in welcoming her child into the world, sharing that she is due any second now.
She wants to have the baby in Cleveland, where she lives off-and-on with Thompson. But now, sources and grainy videos, are revealing that even though Kardashian is in Cleveland, ready to go, Thompson was recently in New York. And at a club. And with other women. And maybe... kissing one? It's unconfirmed at the moment, but these sus headlines and stories are bringing out Kardashian's loyal brood who are ripping Thompson up on Instagram in his comments and on Twitter.
seems like it’s an hobby for tristan thompson to cheat on his girlfriends who are pregnant. that man is trash.— clara (@selmilasgrande) April 10, 2018
I've been waiting for something huge to happen to make this declaration and it's finally here: love isnt real https://t.co/oSt5txfPHa— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) April 10, 2018
Wait get Zuck out of here, who cares anymore. Drag THIS RAT in front of Congress and grill him https://t.co/8Af4khAfX7— Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) April 10, 2018
Fans are also pointing out that Thompson left his previous girlfriend with whom he has a child (and who — believe it or not — also once dated Tyga) to be with Kardashian at the beginning of their relationship, which makes them even more disappointed in his choice to, again, be reportedly unfaithful to his partner.
Ironically, this shocking story comes the same day as Kardashian's announcement that she will be executive producing a show about sisters who... murder people.
