With so much baby news revolving around the moms-to-be in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's time we talk about the dads in the picture. Specifically, the alleged father of Khloé Kardashian's baby, Tristan Thompson.
Reports of Kardashian's pregnancy broke on Tuesday, just days after rumors circulated that Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly having a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. That news came weeks after big sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West revealed their surrogate was pregnant.
Thompson and Kardashian's romance is a bit more low-key than the Kimye "power couple" or the whirlwind romance of Jenner and Scott, which may be why this baby news is a bit of a surprise. However, Thompson – a player for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers – and the reality star have been dating for quite a while now. According to People, the pair began seeing one another in September of 2016, making this month their one-year anniversary.
Advertisement
Thompson, who made history as the highest-drafted born and bred Canadian player in the NBA, took to Instagram on Monday to mark his seventh year playing in the professional league.
"Year 7...Let's make it EXTRA special!!," wrote the basketball star, whose team won the championships in 2016.
A Thompson baby with Kardashian would be his second child. In December of 2016, he and his one-time girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, welcomed son Prince Thompson.
Though Thompson keeps his son off his Instagram, he does share pics of his younger brother, Amari. He even started a foundation in honor of Amari, who lives with epilepsy.
"Today is #purpleday for #epilepsy! 1-in-100 people live with epilepsy. I started the Amari Thompson Fund for my brother who has epilepsy and I'm grateful that now I'm not only able to help him but other families too. To learn more visit www.epilepsytoronto.org/amarithompsonfund," wrote Thompson on his post.
Today is #purpleday for #epilepsy! 1-in-100 people live with epilepsy. I started the Amari Thompson Fund for my brother who has epilepsy and I'm grateful that now I'm not only able to help him but other families too. To learn more visit www.epilepsytoronto.org/amarithompsonfund #IamMyBrothersKeeper #AmariThompson ?
Advertisement