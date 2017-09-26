Today is #purpleday for #epilepsy! 1-in-100 people live with epilepsy. I started the Amari Thompson Fund for my brother who has epilepsy and I'm grateful that now I'm not only able to help him but other families too. To learn more visit www.epilepsytoronto.org/amarithompsonfund #IamMyBrothersKeeper #AmariThompson ?

