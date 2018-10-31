Tristan Thompson Weighs In On The Khloé Kardashian Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson, the on-off boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian and father of Kardashian heir True Thompson, has never been one to weigh in on rumors, but that just changed. The 26-year-old shared a photograph of himself, Khloé, and True celebrating Halloween together, presumably in Cleveland, where he lives — and where Khloé was rumored to move before news of Tristan being unfaithful became headline news. The photo speaks volumes and seemingly confirms, once-and-for-all, that the two are together.
Khloé looks relaxed, leaning closer to Tristan, who is holding a giggling baby True. On the photo, he jokes that he isn't looking at the camera properly — "lmao." It feels like a candid family moment, not one made for the cameras. It is also the first photo of the couple that Tristan has shared since Valentine's Day. Before that, the last time he shared a photo of them together was last Halloween.
For the past few weeks, Khloé has been sharing motivational messages on Instagram, sparking rumors that her and Tristan are, at the very least, "Complicated." It doesn't help that this week, on Sunday, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is centered around the cheating scandal. If the two really are together, it's wise of them to show that they are a united ahead of the dramatic episode. Now I only wonder if they'll watch...
