Tristan Thompson Weighs In On The Khloé Kardashian Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson, the on-off boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian and father of Kardashian heir True Thompson, has never been one to weigh in on rumors, but that just changed. The 26-year-old shared a photograph of himself, Khloé, and True celebrating Halloween together, presumably in Cleveland, where he lives — and where Khloé was rumored to move before news of Tristan being unfaithful became headline news. The photo speaks volumes and seemingly confirms, once-and-for-all, that the two are together.