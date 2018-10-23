Khloé Kardashian Won't Stop Sharing Breakup Quotes, You Do The Math

Khloé Kardashian wants the negativity out of her life, and if your name rhymes with Shmistan Shompson then that probably means you.
The youngest Kardashian sister has been sharing breakup quotes on her Instagram stories, leaving fans questioning if all these self-help mantras are coming from a woman ready to (cough *finally* cough) leave her man.
The pair has been reportedly rebuilding their relationship, but it's all felt iffy lately. While Khloé is probably the most open of the sisters, these social media quotes have been the primary source of communication between the new mother and her fans. She even hinted that she took Thompson back in a cryptic message on Insta, which is to say that her revealing that she's finally considering ending things with the basketball star and father of her child isn't that far-fetched. This is how she shares news, and this is how we consume it. She's done it so much recently that E! even has a slideshow that breaks down all of her "cryptic" posts.
The most recent quote reads:
"Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it."
Another recent one read: "You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamin. But if you don’t deal with shit going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy."
Of course, the real relationship status probably won't be revealed until it's shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and timeline-wise, we are far from that come-to-Jesus moment. In the most recent new episode, Khloé is still pregnant with True and not yet embroiled in the cheating scandal that took over headlines.
As she doles out inspirational quotes to her millions of followers, fans won't really know the state of Koko and Thompson until she (or Thompson, but you know Kris Jenner would never allow that) explicitly share it. Until then, here's one from Mother Teresa: "Dump him."
