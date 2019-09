Khloé Kardashian Is “Proud Of Her Strength” In First Statement About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has been dealing with the fallout from the Tristan Thompson scandal — you know, when videos of him allegedly cheating on her surfaced while she was practically in labor with baby True — privately. Unless, of course, you try to call her out on Twitter. The mother and fashion designer decided she needed to speak on the matter after she saw a comment from a fan that accused her of being a hypocrite for staying with Thompson after the videos came out.