Khloé Kardashian Is “Proud Of Her Strength” In First Statement About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Khloé Kardashian has been dealing with the fallout from the Tristan Thompson scandal — you know, when videos of him allegedly cheating on her surfaced while she was practically in labour with baby True — privately. Unless, of course, you try to call her out on Twitter. The mother and fashion designer decided she needed to speak on the matter after she saw a comment from a fan that accused her of being a hypocrite for staying with Thompson after the videos came out.
"I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan," wrote @ChicBitchxo. "She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite."
For the first time since the scandal, Kardashian decided to directly address the situation in her reply.
"Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she wrote. "I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."
Luckily, there was no bad blood between the two women. They continued to have an honest conversation about this sensitive topic.
"I’m not trying to judge you, bc I do adore you girl," the fan added. "Your [sic] a role model to millions of girls, I get that you’re trying to figure shit out & tbh, your fans are protective of you. we just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again. that’s it."
"I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!!" Kardashian replied. "I appreciate you I do!!"
After all, what's most important is that baby True is happy and healthy with parents who love her. Judging by these recent photos, that's definitely the case:
