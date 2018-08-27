If there is anything Keeping Up With The Kardashians is good for, it’s giving us context for the headlines we read every single day about Calabasas’ most famous family. Case in point, the entire backstory behind Khloé Kardashian’s long-awaited pregnancy announcement. While speculation around Koko’s possible pregnancy began in September 2017, she didn’t confirm the rumors until December 2017, a full three months later, with an emotional Instagram photo.
Well, thanks to Sunday night’s KUWTK episode, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” we now know all the baby subterfuge was crafted out of respect for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner.
During “Nightmare,” Khloé reveals she simply doesn’t want to steal her little sister’s mommy-to-be thunder. At the time of filming, which is around early December, as this Instagram photo confirms, Khloé says she is one week shy of being five months pregnant; Kylie is approaching eight months. “I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie is three months ahead of me, and I want to give her her own time shine and do her thing,” Koko explains. The only problem for a nervous Khloé is that Kylie “keeps going back and forth” about whether she is going to do her own announcing, which is messing up her planning.
Because Kylie won’t make a decision — and Khloé’s baby bump hasn’t “popped” yet — the older Kardashian-Jenner sibling is becoming increasingly self-conscious about her “changing” body. This is when we remember Khloé spent most of her life being harshly criticized for her weight and appearance, especially when compared to sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West. Khloé put in years of work to get her body exactly how she wants it — and now, because she can’t say she’s pregnant yet, the Revenge Body host is terrified everyone will simply believe she is “chubby.”
“People are super invasive, and they’re just not being respectful,” the pregnant reality star complains in confessional interview. During a conversation with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé adds, “Everyone’s trying to bump into me to feel something … If I was out in public, I don’t want somebody to be like, ‘Are you pregnant or are you just hungry?’” This is Khloé's hell.
Thankfully, Kylie personally sets Khloé free with a phone call during a joint confessional interview with Kim. “I don’t think I’m ever going to announce that I’m pregnant,” Kylie, who has long hinted about her disinterest with fame, explains. “So I think that you should go ahead … You don’t have to wait for me.” A supportive Kim adds, “You should just do what you want to do.”
With the green light from Kylie, Khloé does do what she wants to do. Her baby-centric storyline wraps with her explaining how her aforementioned baby bump Instagram announcement came to be (“We just had Simon take a picture of my tummy, and it’s finally real”) and going on Ellen to speak about impending motherhood.
After all, for the Kardashian family, nothing is truly real until you've spoken to Ellen DeGeneres about it.
