As a result of moments like this, Life of Kylie feels almost strict in its surface-level content. In theirto celebrate 10 years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian talked about their willingness to bare nearly all their personal and familial drama for the show. Kris said one thing in particular that really stood out. “I sat everyone down and said, ‘If we're going to do this, we have to be all in. We have to really be who we are.’” And it worked. Part of the reason why people are still invested 10 years later is because they can rely on the show to present itself with some form of authenticity beyond the headlines they read online months earlier.