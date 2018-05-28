Khloe Kardashian Sent Some Cryptic Tweets & The Internet Is Obsessed

Keeping up with Khloé Kardashian’s Twitter feed has been a wild ride this weekend. After the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host posted a series of tweets about why people should *maybe* stop judging, several outlets and fans started theorizing that Kardashian was remarking on rumors about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.
Thompson and Kardashian have been the center of speculation for the last few months after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy with baby True. It’s all been a whirlwind since then and the pair’s future seems unclear. Kardashian’s family has weighed in, too. Big sis Kim Kardashian told Ellen Degeneres that the situation was “so fucked up.” Mom Kris Jenner also appeared on Ellen to talk about the scandal and how family members have been supporting Kardashian since the news broke.
Advertisement
But things have remained quiet on Kardashian’s end. We’ve seen her reunited with Thompson, but haven’t really heard her side of the story.
People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
So it makes sense that Kardashian might feel compelled to address the rumors on her own terms, via her social media channels. But apparently, that wasn’t her intention: Kardashian posted a follow-up tweet, stating, “Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL.”
Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
It’s not the first time the new mom has raised questions (and eyebrows) on social media. Earlier this month, posts on Kardashian’s Instagram and Twitter accounts — about negative people and being kind, respectively — also seemed to address the scandal surrounding her relationship with Thompson.
So I kind of have to wonder — is there something on Kardashian’s mind that she’s not totally ready to address?
Having a Kardashian-sized platform is a huge advantage when it comes to speaking your mind, but it makes it difficult to be *that* person — that one Facebook friend everyone has, who deals in cryptic messages and never really addresses their meanings.
We follow celebs like Kardashian (and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner) because we feel invested in their lives. They are *reality* stars, after all. So while we can hardly begrudge them the odd juicy subtweet — and who among us hasn’t nearly pressed send on one of those? — it’s not exactly unreasonable for fans to try to decode the hidden messages.
That said, there’s zero shame in taking a social media break while you’re working your shit out. (Ahem, evergreen note to self.) But Khloé, we’re here to listen to whatever you want to tell us — or just to like any pics of True you’re willing to post.
Advertisement