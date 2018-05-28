Khloe Kardashian Sent Some Cryptic Tweets & The Internet Is Obsessed

People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018