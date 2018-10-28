Khloé Kardashian Updates Her Relationship Status: It's Complicated

If you thought Khloé Kardashian officially traded Tristan Thompson off her team, think again. It seems as though she’s forgiven his many technical fouls, judging from her recent Instagram Stories.
The youngest Kardashian sister recently returned from a trip to Bali, and when she did, someone had a few sweet surprises waiting for her. She posted a picture of "Welcome Home" balloons with the caption, "Thank you, baby." Something tells me the baby she’s not talking about isn’t named True and instead may be her father, Thompson. Next, Kardashian shared a quote that said to “stop” overthinking and to “always trust your gut and know that everything will work out exactly the way it’s supposed to be.” Yup, those definitely sound like words of a woman working things out with a partner.
Thompson first found himself benched when rumors surfaced that he was cheating on Kardashian earlier this year. Since then, the news surrounding their relationship has been amuck. Sometimes they seem like they’re back together, while other times Kardashian has intensely shot down marriage rumors. Lately, she’s even taken to posting cryptic messages on Instagram about toxic relationships. Her latest was all about letting go of negativity.
"Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it."
All foam finger signs point to this particular quote being about Thompson, but with her recent romantic posts, I’m not so sure anymore. Do these lovey-dovey posts mean all is well again with these two or is Kardashian taking a page out of mom Kris Jenner’s playbook and just doing some major damage control?
For Thompson’s sake, it could honestly be the latter. Kardashian probably had to say something following all those cryptic quotes, given what happened the last time Kardashian’s fans caught a whiff of foul play from Thompson (i.e. some top-level trolling). She probably couldn’t bear to watch the poor guy get dragged any further.
Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what’s happening on the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
