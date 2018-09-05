Khloé Kardashian Denies She & Tristan Thompson Are Close To Marriage In Heated Comment

Poor Khloé Kardashian just can't seem to catch a break. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had nearly every aspect of her life — from baby Bentleys to her aversion to pregnancy donuts — under intense fan scrutiny lately and, honestly, she's dealt with it pretty well. But everyone has a breaking point, and hers seemed to come yesterday when celebrity gossiper Perez Hilton speculated that Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, were hearing wedding bells.
The post seemed harmless enough. In the photo Perez shared, the workout queen donned her biggest accessories (seriously, it's surprising we could see her face behind those huge sunnies and her white hat) and smiled next to Thompson. It was a fine picture! They looked happy enough! Yet, somehow, Hilton gleaned that the two were so happy (again, hard to actually know with the glasses and hat) that they had been talking about their marriage plans.
"Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly talking MARRIAGE," Hilton captioned the pic.
Thanks to screenshots from the Instagram account, @commentsbycelebs, we know Koko wasn't having any of it.
"Who makes up this crap you guys post??" she responded in a series of comments. "This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste. If you must write such crap please stop tagging me at least."
She's not wrong! Yesterday was a WILD news day, with Selena Gomez's latest interview and the announcement that Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor. Still, some commenters felt compelled to push Kardashian's buttons even harder by bringing up Thompson's alleged history of cheating.
"So she's acting like Tristan didn't cheat? Like it was made up by blogs? Lol," one person wrote.
"I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat," Kardashian fired back. "I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone Insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's just simply untrue."
Now, if you don't mind, Kardashian has to get back to fielding all of Thompson's forgiveness-seeking Instagram comments.
