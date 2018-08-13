Tristan Thompson Is Publicly Seeking Penance In Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Comments

Blessed be the Instagram algorithm that highlights comments by verified users. Without that fairly-recent update, we wouldn't have the delicious tea spilled by Comments by Celebs' Insta account, follow the ever-evolving Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande news, or follow Kim Kardashian's metamorphosis into clapback queen. We certainly wouldn't have noticed the subtle ways Tristan Thompson has been seeking public atonement by dropping adoring and loving messages on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian's photos.
Thompson's alleged cheating scandal reached a fever pitch this past spring as tabloids released video footage of him with other women, all spanning Kardashian's pregnancy with the couple's first child, True Thompson. Since welcoming their baby in April and laying low for a while, Kardashian has made it clear the two are working on their relationship, and frankly, she doesn't give a damn what anyone thinks about her decision to stay with the NBA superstar.
Thompson's little comments are fairly innocuous, made up mostly of emojis and sweeping grand statements under everyday photos of Kardashian. But taken together, they serve as a reminder that he, too, is working on the relationship, and if cloying public declarations of affection are what is takes to seek Kardashian's full forgiveness, then trolls be damned, here comes the heart-eyes emoji.
Click ahead for Thompson's most recent loving comments.