The world really felt for new mom Khloé Kardashian when a video emerged revealing that her baby's father, NBA star Tristan Thompson, may have cheated on her with multiple women during her pregnancy. Since the incident, Khloé and Thompson have seemingly reconciled, and Khloé's sister Kim, who once called the situation "so fucked up," even called a truce with True's dad.
That's the current status of all things Kardashian and Thompson. However, by the very nature of their status as reality stars, the Kardashians live on two separate timelines. The first is what's happening in real time, which the tabloids document. The second is what's happening on their E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to Kim, the Thompson drama is definitely not done on that second timeline — even if Khloé preferred parts of it kept quiet.
Speaking to On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, Kim revealed just how much of the cheating scandal fans would see on the show.
"I don’t want to give too much away, because we genuinely had those conversations and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t," Kim told the outlet. "It was more maybe when Khloé wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."
Essentially, the season will show a lot of commentary about what's going on in Koko's relationship, even if it doesn't show the action unfurl in real time. That's probably for the best — clearly, this was a difficult time in the Good American founder's life, and having to deal with cameras on top of everything else doesn't sound fun.
Fortunately for Thompson, he won't be the only person getting on Kim's nerves during the show's 15th season.
"Kourtney [was making me crazy this season.] You have to see. You really have to see. There are so many reasons," Kim said in an interview with ITV's This Morning earlier this summer.
Whatever drama we see (or just hear about), the Kardashians always make us want to keep up.
