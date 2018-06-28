It Took 78 Days For The Entire Kardashian Family To Forgive Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is back in the Kardashian fold. As of last night, he is following Kim Kardashian on Instagram, a declarative sign that he's no longer a Kardashian enemy. But, to be clear: He was in trouble, at least for a little bit. Now that the issue has seemingly been resolved, let's look back over the timeline of Thompson's betrayal and subsequent redemption.
April 10: The video evidence of Thompson potentially cheating drops.
The Daily Mail published a grainy video of Thompson in Cleveland seemingly kissing another woman. The footage is reportedly from April 7. TMZ also releases footage of Thomspon making out with women in D.C. from October of 2017. Fans are irate, but Khloé, who is due any minute, doesn't comment.
Still no comment about Thompson's behavior.
April 30: Kim is disappointed.
Kim appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about Kanye West's return to Twitter. (She also maybe brings up her new fragrance.) During her appearance, she expresses her disappointment at the whole situation.
"I don't even know how to describe it other than that... it is so fucked up," Kim told DeGeneres. The crowd cheered. She added, "It is a really sad situation all over."
As far as disparaging statements about a cheating boyfriend go, this is fairly tame. But it still got Kim blocked by Thompson on Instagram, because...
On Live with Kelly And Ryan, Kim clarified that she was rooting for Khloé.
"Yeah, I mean," Kim said, thinking for a moment. "Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media."
So, she tried to repair the damage. "I am always rooting her. Always rooting for love," she said.
June 1: A track from Ye jokes (maybe) that Thompson used Christian Mingle to meet the woman in the video.
On the song "All Mine," West raps, "All these thots on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single." Aha! But he's almost single. That means he's actually still in a relationship. In the battle for forgiveness, it looks like Thompson is winning.
June 10: Khloé Kardashian's voice appears in one of Thompson's Instagram stories.
People also reports that they went to Nobu in Malibu and attended a Dave Chapelle show the day before. They are officially "dating" again, although there's been no official statement.
A fan tweeted their displeasure at Khloé's decision to stay with Thompson. Khloé, in her first statement since the scandal, tweeted back:
Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018
June 27: All is forgiven.
Thompson is present at Khloé's birthday party. At the party, Kim asks him to unblock her on Instagram. He does, and the sisters cheer. There is love in heaven, and all will be forgiven.
All told, the saga lasted from April 10, when the news broke, to June 27, when Thompson re-followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram. This is assuming that the family didn't know about the October infidelity until April, when the rest of us found out. They very well might have known about it earlier. For the purposes of public-facing feuds, though, Thompson was out of office from April 10 to June 27. That's 78 days. Kardashian marriages have been shorter than that.
