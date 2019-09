It Took 78 Days For The Entire Kardashian Family To Forgive Tristan Thompson

All told, the saga lasted from April 10, when the news broke, to June 27, when Thompson re-followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram. This is assuming that the family didn't know about the October infidelity until April, when the rest of us found out. They very well might have known about it earlier. For the purposes of public-facing feuds, though, Thompson was out of office from April 10 to June 27. That's 78 days. Kardashian marriages have been shorter than that