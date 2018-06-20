Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite At McDonald's, Become Most Relatable Couple

After months away from home, you would expect someone like Khloé Kardashian to celebrate her return to Los Angeles with nights out at fancy hotspots — as she did on Monday night, going to Nobu Malibu and a private Dave Chapelle show with on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, mom Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. But on Tuesday, she and Thompson did what the rest of us would do when we're relieved to settle back into our regular lives: they hit up Kardashian's fave fast food restaurant, McDonald's, People reports.
That's not just a good "it's good to be home" ritual, it's the kind of date night many new parents wind up having — quick, at the drive-through as the baby sleeps in the back or naps with a sitter — before collapsing in an exhausted heap back home.
How relatable and normal of those two! Well, aside from the fact that the paparazzi photos show the couple doing this in a Rolls Royce. A little different than the rest of us.
This outing is one more indication that Kardashian and Thompson are doing their best to spend quality time together after his cheating scandal broke just before baby True's birth in April. We have no idea if they were together this whole time (she's been very mum on the topic), but something has shifted that has made them decide to appear together in public now. Was that a strategic move or an emotional one? You never know with this family. But this trip to McDonald’s shows they’re back on track and can be together without candlelight, lots of friends, and a big comedy show.
Kardashian has been in Cleveland since April and just returned home on Sunday with her baby girl. The two were greeted by the whole family and some very special customized "Baby True" treats.
"I have never seen cuter cookies in all my life," she cooed on Instagram Stories.
Kim Kardashian described to Access Hollywood how the family tried their best to hold back their enthusiasm and basically failed.
"I feel kind of bad," Kim said. "They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."
