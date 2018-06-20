Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite At McDonald's, Become Most Relatable Couple

"I feel kind of bad," Kim said. "They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."