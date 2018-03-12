Celebs Commenting On Each Other's Instagram Is The Only Pure Thing Left On Social Media

Of all the updates Instagram has made over the years, none has given me as much joy as the one that allowed me to gleefully spy on celebrity interactions in the comments under their photos. Depending on the number of followers, any given celeb post can have hundreds, if not thousands, of comments. So a neatly pulled out joke or clap back from another celeb was a delightful gift for the voyeur in me.
That's how I found out Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman have the truest of all friendships and that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are always one-upping each other (they're not just doing it for the 'gram, guys).
But now I'm here to tell you that I have cut my sleuthing time in half — and you can too! All thanks to @commentsbycelebs, an account dedicated to neatly cataloging every jibe, shade, joke, and quip made by a celebrity, to a celebrity, on a celebrity account. With a steady stream of posts, you can sit back, relax, and hit refresh all day long.
Without this account, I wouldn't have known that Zach Braff's favorite pastime is to heckle other celebrities, or that the sickest burns in the comments are often between partners. But most importantly, I witnessed the glory of Chrissy Teigen, the queen of retorts. She owns all of social media, and we are all lucky to live in her world.
Below are some of my favorite celebrity comments, shade and all.
Read These Stories Next: