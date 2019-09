The Celebrity Instagram Stories You Have To Follow

When Instagram first debuted its "story" feature in 2016, it seemed like an ill-fated attempt to be a less-cool Snapchat. We had Snapchat stories. Who needed Instagram ones, too? But the Instagram interface was awfully user-friendly, and after over a year of having them, stories are essential parts of any social-media diet. I will easily spend twice as much time on Instagram stories as I do on Instagram itself — looking at a photo, it turns out, is less interesting than watching a scroll of snaps and vids that form a semi-coherent story. And who knew that celebrities would embrace the new addition to the beloved Insta app?