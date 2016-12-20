Zach Braff Wants To Bring Scrubs Back, Maybe

We didn't have Scrubs, like, super high on our list of series that we need to see revived, but apparently that possibility exists. At least, it does in the ever-churning mind of Zach Braff, who has stepped behind the camera of late. Braff answered a fan's question while promoting Going In Style, which has Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin in it.
Braff refused to close the door on a Scrubs revival, citing Netflix's penchant for bringing back the shows of yesteryear.
“I’m very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls attention, and Full House, so we talk about it every now and then,” he told Twitter. “So you never know. It could happen. I’d do it.”
And, since we're clinging to good news like a drowning man to a log in a river of fundament, early reports were that he had pretty much confirmed that the reunion was on. Not so, Braff cautioned, although he didn't exactly slam the door.
Braff has had success with bringing old projects back in the past. In 2014, he successfully Kickstarted over $3 million to fund a Garden State sequel, which he then released into theaters and charged people money to see it.
We didn't have this reference then but we have it now: Braff is the Jill Stein of televised media.
