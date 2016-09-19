Kate Beckinsale Is Hilariously Trolling Her Ex's Girlfriend, Sarah Silverman

Now that Demi and Bruce and Ashton have all parted ways, we need a new celebrity modern family to restore our faith in humanity and friendships that flourish despite a romantic relationship within them ending. Kate Beckinsale, Michael Sheen, and Sarah Silverman are hired.
To recap: Beckinsale and Sheen dated for several years and had a daughter, Lily, who is now 17. They split in 2003, but remain very close. If you've not come across their hilarious but bizarre jokes with Lily, bring yourself up to speed now.
Sarah Silverman, who has been dating Sheen for two years, is apparently also all up in this twisted family fun. The comedian took a moment to praise Sheen in a rare romantic Instagram post, which Beckinsale soon made fun of (in an endearing way, of course).
"Ok whatever, I love him," Silverman captioned a photo of her main man. "Relax, take a chill pill."
Beckinsale couldn't resist having a go at Silverman in the comments section.
"What the FUCK," the English actress wrote in a tongue-in-cheek comment.
Lily weighed in with an "OMG," prompting Silverman to trigger the ultimate teen nightmare with this racy response.
"@lily_beckinsale Look your father and I make sweet mature love ok??" she replied. "I need you to accept and also constantly imagine that."
Silverman then tagged Beckinsale. "Too much?"
"I had to delete my response in case she [Lily] smothered me in the night," Beckinsale fired back. "But my god I love you @sarahkatesilverman."
They're just one big happy, hilarious family.
