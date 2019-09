Kate Beckinsale Is Hilariously Trolling Her Ex's Girlfriend, Sarah Silverman

Now that Demi and Bruce and Ashton have all parted ways, we need a new celebrity modern family to restore our faith in humanity and friendships that flourish despite a romantic relationship within them ending. Kate Beckinsale, Michael Sheen, and Sarah Silverman are hired.To recap: Beckinsale and Sheen dated for several years and had a daughter, Lily, who is now 17. They split in 2003, but remain very close. If you've not come across their hilarious but bizarre jokes with Lily , bring yourself up to speed now.Sarah Silverman, who has been dating Sheen for two years, is apparently also all up in this twisted family fun . The comedian took a moment to praise Sheen in a rare romantic Instagram post, which Beckinsale soon made fun of (in an endearing way, of course)."Ok whatever, I love him," Silverman captioned a photo of her main man. "Relax, take a chill pill."