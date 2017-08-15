The Recent Instagram Updates You Need To Know About

During much of 2016, it seemed like Instagram's main focus was on expanding Instagram Stories. While there were notable updates to the Instagram you know and love, including updated support tools and a way to save posts for later, it looked like Stories was getting the most attention on the development side.
But if the first few months of 2017 are any indication of what's to come, your regular Instagram feed is in for plenty of changes of its own. Ahead, some of the biggest updates that have taken place recently.