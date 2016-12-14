Interested In Food & Travel? You'll Love Instagram's Newest Tool

Right now, my camera roll is full of screenshots of Instagram posts showing baked goods I want to buy, places I want to go, and #OOTDs I want to re-create. There's Dominique Ansel's adorable polar bear Bûche de Noël; Kirsten Alana's sunset shot in Goa, India; and Emily Schuman's festive feather skirt. While screenshots are fine, they are definitely not the most convenient way to revisit sources of inspiration.
Today, Instagram is solving that problem. The newest update introduces an option to bookmark a post, by pressing the bookmark icon below the photo. Doing so will add it to a special saved page on your profile that only you can see. You'll be able to go there whenever you need a New Year's party outfit idea or want to remember a restaurant to try. Of course, you can save any kind of post you like, so if photos of dogs or DIY projects are more your thing, you can add those, too.
"This is just a starting point to help people dive into those moments of inspiration, so they can revisit them later on," says Ashley Yuki, an Instagram project manager for Save.
Today's update doesn't include a way to sort saved posts by category — say, for example, grouping all your food posts in one tab and travel posts in another — but Yuki says that Save is a platform Instagram will continue to edit over time based on how people use it.
While the update is probably coming too late to help streamline your holiday party planning, it will make tackling your 2017 bucket list that much easier.
