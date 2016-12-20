Instagram Stories Is Launching Its Biggest Creative Update Yet

At this point, word of yet another Instagram update might have you rolling your eyes. After all, the past week alone was packed with two major launches: the premiere of live video and a tool to save posts.
But while we don't blame you for feeling Instagram update fatigue, today's is one that you do not want to blow off. Instagram is rolling out its biggest creative update to Stories since it launched the Snapchat-like product this summer. Some of these are, predictably, holiday themed, but almost all have potential to continue long after the presents have been unwrapped and the tree has been taken down.
From a new way to record video, to the addition of location tags, Stories is primed to hit a new high in 2017. If you haven't already gotten on the Instagram Stories train, you're going to want to now. And for all the Snapchat devotees, these updates might be enough to sway you. Ahead, all the new, creative tools that will start rolling out today. Click through, then read this to check out what else you might be missing.
