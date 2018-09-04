Here's Why Selena Gomez Is Upset About Her Latest Interview

"Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me," Gomez admits, going on to say that she understands that reporters have to "grab the attention" of the reader. The interview, she says, was supposed to focus on her new music, her work with A21, and her new collaboration with Coach. (She's also a spokesperson for the brand Puma.) She implies in the caption that the profile veered off-course, focusing instead on her celebrity entanglements and her relationship to the Hillsong Church.