Here's Why Selena Gomez Is Upset About Her Latest Interview

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, so much so that Saoirse Ronan once used the term "Selena Gomez famous" to describe a certain level of megafame. Gomez is also famously private, which is why the singer's recent interview (featured in Elle's October issue and written by Mickey Rapkin) is so revelatory. The piece delves into Gomez's post-kidney transplant life, including her work with the NGO A21, and takes a few detours into Gomez's private life. Gomez isn't pleased with it, though, as per a post on her Instagram.
"Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me," Gomez admits, going on to say that she understands that reporters have to "grab the attention" of the reader. The interview, she says, was supposed to focus on her new music, her work with A21, and her new collaboration with Coach. (She's also a spokesperson for the brand Puma.) She implies in the caption that the profile veered off-course, focusing instead on her celebrity entanglements and her relationship to the Hillsong Church.
Advertisement
Gomez adds, "As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation." She is particularly perturbed that the profile mentions Hillsong, something that she says is deeply personal. Hillsong happens to be the megachurch that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, along with numerous other celebrities, also attend.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
In response, Gomez decided to take her story into her own hands. She shared a few photos on her Instagram of her working with A21, which is dedicated to ending global human trafficking. And she shared a few photos from her Coach launch. She also suggested that she'd share her lyrics to her upcoming music on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Gomez joins the age-old trend of celebrities disliking how they've been portrayed in the media. Will she give an interview again? Well, that depends. She might take the Jennifer Lawrence route and have her best friend, also a celebrity, interview her.
Advertisement