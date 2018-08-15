There's A Lot Happening In This Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Interview

Celebrities interviewing other celebrities has become a bit of a thing recently, but this conversation between Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence is a whole other breed. The interview, which appears in the September issue of Elle, is ostensibly about growing older, her family, and her new Netflix series Maniac, but those things end up taking a backseat to Stone and Lawrence's constant banter.
Lawrence, who knocked her interview with Kim Kardashian out of the park last November, began her chat with Stone on a less journalistic note.
"You're so pretty," she said. "How did you get like that?"
Between all the giggling, however, we do learn a few things. For instance, Emma Stone (to whom Lawrence refers to by her real name, Emily) is a big softie.
"I am sensitive on a level that is problematic," she told Lawrence.
"Emily blushes watching TV," Lawrence revealed. "She blushes for someone on TV."
"I mean, I’ve talked to my therapist about it before," Stone explained. "And she’s like, 'Thank God you found [acting].'"
Stone also gave some good advice for figuring out your priorities, saying that turning 30 made her realize that "instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, 'Now what do I actively want as an adult?"
Their conversation also brought to light the fun fact that Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence didn't know her friend had the same claim to fame for her work in La La Land.
"We were talking one night and I was, like, passionately speaking about something and said, 'Emily, you’ve been nominated for two Academy Awards!'" Lawrence remembered. "And she goes, 'Jen, I won.' And I was like, 'You did!?'"
"She was one of the first people to reach out to me when it happened, but she just blocked it out," Stone added. "You had to block it out."
As for other things we learned: Lawrence's dad makes jam, Stone's contacts once fell out during Cabaret, and Lawrence would be honored to father Stone's children. You can read the full whirlwind interview here.
