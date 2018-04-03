Listen, it's Tuesday, yet somehow, it's already been a week. The only cure I can think of is reading this delightful interview between Will Ferrell and Joaquin Phoenix, who doesn't even know what movie he's promoting. Instead, it's just a phone conversation between two friends — well, acquaintances, since they admit they only remember meeting once. In fact, that's one of the funniest parts of the interview. Along with pretty much everything else, so let me break it down for you below.
On whether or not they've met before:
FERRELL: I also remember the Hollywood Foreign Press shout-out where you were at the back of the room. I think you had just done a press conference, and then I was up next for whatever movie I was doing, and you interrupted and were like, “I just want to say, I’m a fan. That’s all I’m going to say.” Do you remember doing that?
PHOENIX: I don’t remember that.
On horses:
FERRELL: The few times I’ve done horse work, they’re always like, “Joaquin, you’ll be on Thunderbolt. Will, we’re going to give you Cinnamon here. Cinnamon’s a good old gal. She won’t give you much trouble.”
On Joaquin Phoenix being a little bitch:
FERRELL: I love everything. I was recently thinking about your role in Gladiator [2000], which is a big studio movie.
PHOENIX: Are you reading off prepared questions and trying to pretend that they’re just popping into your head?
FERRELL: Maybe wait to hear what I have to say: I was thinking about your role in that movie, and the reason why it works is because you’re such a little bitch.
On M. Night Shyamalan:
FERRELL: When you worked with M. Night Shyamalan, did you ever just once call him M. Night Shyamalamadingdong?
PHOENIX: No.
On cancelling plans:
FERRELL: [laughs] Well, next year I’ll invite you over to watch the Super Bowl.
PHOENIX: You don’t have to.
FERRELL: You don’t even have to watch it.
PHOENIX: I’m trying to do this thing where I’m being honest with people—I don’t want to come. But I’d love to come over to check out your bananas sometime.
Is this the beginning of a movie deal between the two actors? Or the start of a Steve-and-Dustin level bromance? Or perhaps it's just a great reason to see Phoenix's upcoming movie, You Were Never Really Here. He may not have remembered what he was promoting, but don't worry. I got your back, Joaquin.
