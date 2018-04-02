April Click List: Everything The R29 Entertainment Team Is Watching This Month

What better way to start the month of April than by singing along with John Legend, aka Jesus Christ, as he rises from the dead? And what better way to end the month of April than by singing along with Janelle Monae as she celebrates a love story between robots and humans? Truly, this month is full of entertainment delights.
There are so many reasons to go to the movies this month: Amy Schumer is back on the big screen in I Feel Pretty. Lynne Ramsay (We Need To Talk About Kevin) is back in the director's chair for You Were Never Really Here. Charlize Theron is back together with Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman for Tully. And Al Pacino is back to doing what he does best, playing controversial real-life figures in an effort to win more Emmys for HBO.
Speaking of resurrections, Tracy Morgan is also back for a new comedy series, and so are the beautiful robots of Westworld and the not-so-beautiful red robes of The Handmaid's Tale. Praise be, indeed.