Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Just Made Their First Public Appearance As A Couple

Actors falling for their co-stars is not a new phenomenon, but they still manage to surprise us from time to time. Some we can see coming from a mile away, but we can honestly say that we were not expecting this one. According to a report from People, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix were seen quite coupled up at Cannes while attending the film festival in the south of France this past week. Making their awards ceremony debut on the closing night of the festival, the couple sat next to each other throughout the night.
Rooney Mara showed her support for boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix as he was awarded Best Actor for his role in the thriller, You Were Never Really There.
Advertisement
Despite many a tabloid photographing them together on what appeared to be dates since the filming of Mary Magdalene, neither of the actors had publicly commented on the nature of their relationship until now. During a post-ceremony press conference, Phoenix referred to Mara as his girlfriend when speaking about whether he thought he would win Best Actor, The Cut reports. "Before I came here, I told my girlfriend it was going to be a really good experience because I was going to get crushed and that would be really humbling," he said. "I thought it would be great to know what it’s like to be unanimously disliked. That was my expectation coming here, so this is, um, better."
Sunday night at the awards ceremony, they made no attempt to hide their newly announced relationship status. They were photographed leaving the ceremony together hand in hand.
The two actors have known each other for a few years now. Mara and Phoenix first worked together when they co-starred in the Spike Jonze movie, Her, back in 2013. Tabloids have been capturing the couple on multiple outings since they came together this past year to co-star in Mary Magdalene which is set to premiere in November of this year. A report from Page Six back in January says that the couple fell for each other while filming the biblical epic, though their relationship status had not been officially confirmed. Additionally, they are reportedly set to co-star in another movie next year called Don't Worry He Won't Get Far On Foot.
Advertisement