The undertone of this sketch is more subtle than the others, I didn't pick up on it at first. Only after watching it a second time did I hear the message Cecily Strong was trying to get across. In fact, it almost makes you wonder if it was meant to be a message about sexual harassment or merely be a childish joke . Nevertheless, it is unacceptable to talk about penises at work, and asking your co-workers to refer to you as Clown Penis is sexual harassment in the workplace. This is the nonsense women in some fields still have to put up with under that old "boys will be boys" crap.