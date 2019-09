As allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood continue, so has the national conversation on the topic. Other claims against powerful men proliferate across industries. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 64% of Americans — a new majority — now believe that sexual harassment in the workplace is a serious issue. In a new poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal , 48% of working women in the United States say that they have "personally experienced an unwelcome sexual advance or verbal or physical harassment at work."