Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my father was a first-gen uni student in his home country, and my mother never got to go to college in hers. They did everything they could so that I could have the education that I wanted, which was in the US. I came here for college and went to grad school. Both were mostly financial aid and work study but my father contributed at least 30% each which was a HUGE help and he was so proud that he was able to do this for me. Now I’m obtaining a doctorate, and it is completely covered by my work.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

We didn’t have any conversations about money. I knew my dad grew up very poor, and worked his way up by studying and working very hard. He invested in the right real estate in the country that we immigrated to (we moved to a different country in East Asia when I was in primary school). I feel like I overheard my parents discuss finances but I was never directly taught.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was in college, freshman year, as a work-study student. I worked a lot of jobs in college and grad school, including gym, building maintenance, cafeteria, bookstores. For my first off-campus job, which I did throughout college, I worked at a domestic violence shelter which actually helped me with my résumé and life experiences greatly as well. Immigration status has been a huge barrier in obtaining employment for me for the past 15 years, but somehow I was always able to find jobs through school, OPT, CPT, and H1B. Trust me, it took a LOT of planning and anxiety!



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did not. I knew we weren’t terribly well off but when I was in middle school, my father’s job got a huge boost that helped us go from “lower middle class” to now “upper class”!



Do you worry about money now?

No. This is my second diary submission and I remember saying yes to this previously. But now, I feel like I truly know my worth in my industry, and now that I have a green card, I feel SO free and invincible! I’m so grateful!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I definitely have a financial safety net. My parents say they will not hand us any more money but truthfully, my father believes providing for us financially is his greatest joy and responsibility. He helped me with my down payment for my first home in NYC and informed me that I will not see another dime from him, which I am SO a fan of. I am now earning more than he ever did, thanks to everything he did to provide for my education. So, being completely financially responsible for myself truly started in 2021 after his help of the down payment.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, see above! And I will not be ashamed. I used to be ashamed by how much my father has helped me. But I remember my colleague who couldn’t provide for his child’s education telling me “Why are you being a brat, just say thank you and accept the money, that’s what he wants you to do,” and ever since then, I have checked my privileges, accepted them, and decided to be grateful and give back instead.