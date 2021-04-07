Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't have any conversations, but my father worked 12 hours a day most of my childhood. He was "absent" in that sense, but it was clear that his idea of "a good father" is to be as financially supportive as possible, which he was. Now that he is close to retirement, he still insists on helping me with a down payment (hence the $20,000) and that this is "the last help" I'm ever going to get. He always has a cute semi-threat that I'm responsible for their retirement life, and I know that I am expected to support them as is our culture. I'm excited, nervous, and proud to return back what they have so graciously provided for me.