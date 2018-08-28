With every passing Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, viewers are getting closer and closer to seeing Khloé Kardashian give birth to her sweet baby girl True Thompson. That also means they're close to discovering what was going on with the KarJenners behind-the-scenes when Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal broke just days before Kardashian's April delivery.
There's no doubt that the dramatic timeline will be addressed on the show, so the question is, how much will we see? "They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers," an insider source said in an interview with UsWeekly, adding, "[she] will have final say on what actually makes air.”
Even if we do get a peek at the madness that surrounded True's birth, it might not even be this year. The next episode of KUWTK will air September 9 and will feature the family's taping of Celebrity Family Feud. That taping took place in February, meaning viewers are a full seven months behind in the narrative. Take into consideration the mid-season and holiday breaks the show usually takes and you just might be looking at an early 2019 airdate.
In its 15 seasons, the show has mastered the art of the cliffhanger: revealing major family news during the teasers that air after the mid-season or season finales. Back in 2015, producers revealed Kim Kardashian was pregnant with Saint during the sneak peek at the end of the season, so there's no doubt they'll hype up the scandal in their own way when the time nears. As much as Thompson would love to pretend the whole world — and a heavily pregnant Kardashian — didn't watch videos of him in compromising positions with other women, the matter cannot be swept under the rug. But he shouldn't worry, Kardashian is Kris Jenner's daughter and knows how to play the masses through the media: Like ripping off a bandaid, you must discuss the cheating with euphemisms, get over it, and move on, never to bring it up again.
That being said, for anyone chomping at the bit for tawdry details or scandalous confessions will have to cool it. Kardashian has made it clear that she and Thompson are working through their relationship problems and moving on as a family with True. Having a TV show to help Kardashian weave her own narrative of what happened is just another major perk of the "Kardashian privilege" that she's tapping into.
