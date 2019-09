In its 15 seasons, the show has mastered the art of the cliffhanger: revealing major family news during the teasers that air after the mid-season or season finales. Back in 2015, producers revealed Kim Kardashian was pregnant with Saint during the sneak peek at the end of the season, so there's no doubt they'll hype up the scandal in their own way when the time nears. As much as Thompson would love to pretend the whole world — and a heavily pregnant Kardashian — didn't watch videos of him in compromising positions with other women, the matter cannot be swept under the rug. But he shouldn't worry, Kardashian is Kris Jenner's daughter and knows how to play the masses through the media: Like ripping off a bandaid, you must discuss the cheating with euphemisms, get over it, and move on, never to bring it up again.