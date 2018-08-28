Kim Kardashian Menacingly Threatens Kourtney Kardashian in New Heated Clip

Kourtney Kardashian is in danger of losing her "Kardashian privileges," apparently. In a new preview clip for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé and Kim complain about Kourtney's newfound independence. The eldest sister is a thorn in the side of her younger siblings this season; Khloé and Kim are frequently at odds with Kourtney, especially when it comes to familial duties. (Early in the season, they got into a spat on Twitter about family duties, too. The Kardashian drama ranges far and wide.)
In the clip, which you can watch below, Khloé and Kim wrap presents and discuss Kourtney's lack of participation in family activities. She apparently hasn't called Khloé, despite the fact that Khloé is currently pregnant. When Kourtney was pregnant, she wanted regular phone calls from her family. She's selfish, they decide, which is a symptom of her current dose of therapy. And, in conclusion, she should lose her "Kardashian privileges."
"We should say, 'Oh, you don't want to be a Kardashian anymore? Let's pull all of your Kardashian privileges," Kim suggests.
It is not yet clear what "Kardashian privileges" are, but it may have something to do with the amount of clout the sisters wield. If Kourtney wants to skip out on her family duties, she will, at least according to Kim, be in danger of losing her celebrity. Trouble is, this is the most interesting Kourtney has ever been. As she rebels against the tightly-held family code — rules are: work hard, call each other, and don't skip photoshoots, I guess? — she's somewhat inadvertently stepped into a new celebrity persona. Kourtney Kardashian squabbling with her sisters and engaging in meditation is, as the kiddos say, a permanent mood.
On Twitter, the night of the season 15 premiere, Kourtney said plainly, "i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it."
Her personal growth doesn't allow it! Watch the full clip, below.
