Khloé K Throws True A Kardashian-Worthy Half-Birthday Bash

Khloé Kardashian celebrated daughter True’s six-month milestone with a garden cupcake party attended by her young cousins, and the pictures are sweeter than the confectionary treats.
In true Kardashian fashion, the event was picture-perfect. On Friday, Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram featuring cousins Stormi, Chicago, Saint, and Dream dressed in light pink florals and bows to match the icing on an assortment of large cupcakes laid before them. The half-birthday girl posed with a sprinkle topped three-tier cake half as large as the baby herself. As far as outlandish Kardashian birthdays go, this one was refreshingly mild.
Kardashian’s sisters posted celebratory Instagram photos of their own. Kim Kardashian posted a tribute to cousin love in honor of her niece in an Instagram post featuring older daughter North playing with young True. Kourtney Kardashian took a different route with a throwback photo of herself looking jovial, “in the middle of the night” when True was born — and showing off her toned stomach in the process.
But it’s not all fun and games. Kardashian posted a more emotional tribute to True on Wednesday, captioned, “I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you!”
Half-birthdays aside, Kardashian has good reason to surround herself with family right now. October marks a year since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, when news broke that Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was three months pregnant with True. Kardashian has been reflecting on the emotional anniversary in the midst of renewed cheating rumors on her Instagram Story, saying, “God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuses to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth."
