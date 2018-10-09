It's been a year since Tristan Thompson's October 7, 2017 visit to a Washington D.C. hookah lounge, where he cheated on a three-months-pregnant Khloé Kardashian with two female companions. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is posting quotes that might be alluding to her boyfriend's infidelity.
Six months later, (this past April), TMZ posted incriminating footage (caught on the club's security camera) of Thompson's fling. The cheating scandal reached a fever pitch mere days before Kardashian went into labor with the couple's daughter, True.
Kardashian, who has made it very clear she has every intention of working through the couple's relationship problems, posted two cryptic quotes as part of her Instagram story on Tuesday. "God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuses to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth," read one. A second quote was even more direct: "Be good to people. Even the shitty ones. Let the assholes be assholes. You'll sleep better." The motivational quotes might be alluding to Thompson, especially as more cheating rumors swirl after the Cavaliers player's recent getaway to New York.
Representation for Kardashian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared an adorable snap of baby True days ahead of her six month birthday, writing, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
