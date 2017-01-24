Why Did Kylie Jenner Just Donate $10,000 To This Family?

Kylie Jenner is one thoughtful friend. Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, lost her father to cancer last week. Jenner was quick to share a message of support on Instagram for her pal. But it looks like Jenner just took things to the next level with an incredible generous gift to her Woods, in her time of grief. Woods' family created a GoFundMe page after his death, asking for $50,000 to help cover his medical expenses. In the fundraiser's description, the family explains that John Woods underwent various blood tests, biopsies, CAT scans, and other procedures before he passed away. The project has raised more than $17,000 so far — and $10,000 of that amount appears to be from a familiar face. There's a $10,000 donation from someone with the name "Kylie Jenner" — and we're guessing it's the star herself. The donor added the message "I love you guys very much." A rep for Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
Advertisement