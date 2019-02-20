Khloé Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods Cheating Rumor

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Kardashian's partner, NBA player Thompson, was seen at a party "making out" with Kylie Jenner's best friend and Kardashian's Good American model Woods. Per the report, Kardashian allegedly dumped Thompson after hearing the news.
While these rumors are not confirmed, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee posted a video on Instagram claiming that the intel was from one of his writers, who was at the party with Thompson. Per Lee's writer's account, Thompson took everyone's phone at the party, but allowed guests to hang out. It was after everyone's phones were away that Thompson and Woods allegedly got together.
Per the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram, Kardashian commented on Lee's video with a series of screaming emojis.
Kardashian pal Malika Haqq also commented on the post with the words "STRONG FACTS." Fellow family friend Larsa Pippen also added "Amen!!!"
It's worth noting that, prior to these allegations being made public, Kardashian's Instagram stories included a series of quotes on love and friendship.
"If you break someone and they still wish you the best, you've lost the greatest thing in your life," read a post in Kardashian's Instagram story.
Another stated:
"If your friendship has lasted longer than seven years, you are no longer friends, you're family."
Thompson also reportedly responded to the claims. According to E! Online, Thompson wrote "FAKE NEWS" on Twitter before deleting the tweet.
Woods has not yet responded to the allegations, nor has Jenner, who shares a house with the model. Refinery29 has reached out to Thompson, Kardashian, Woods and Jenner for comment.
