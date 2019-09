Were Khloé & Tristan Already Broken Up Before The Jordyn Woods Scandal Broke?

It is also possible that Khloé herself was hinting at a breakup earlier than anyone realized. According to TooFab , she posted a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram story on Monday, the day before TMZ published the story about Jordyn and Tristan. The quotes were fairly typical of Khloé, who often posts “inspirational” fodder to her stories. But they did seem to have post-breakup tone to them with lines such as, “When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself,” and “If you break someone and they wish you the best, you've lost the greatest thing for you in life."