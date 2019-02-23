Were Khloé & Tristan Already Broken Up Before The Jordyn Woods Scandal Broke?

There’s a new twist in the Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods saga and the reports floating around the internet might completely change the timeline of what went down.
By now, you probably know the basics: on Tuesday, a story alleging Jordyn and Tristan had been spotted “making out” at a house party broke, causing Khloé to end things with him. (This is not the first time Tristan and Khloé have been connected to a cheating scandal, as Tristan was reportedly seen cuddling with another woman days before his daughter with Khloé was born.)
Since then, Woods has reportedly moved out of the house she shared with (former?) BFF Kylie Jenner and Khloé made some not-so-subtle Instagram posts and comments to show how she felt about the situation — and deleted Jordyn from her Good American website.
Now, there are reports making their way around from a slew of unnamed sources that Tristan and Khloé’s breakup may have happened before the Jordyn the cheating scandal even occurred.
An unnamed source told Hollywood Life that Khloé broke up with Thompson several days before Valentine’s Day. This means that, although Thompson sent Khloé flowers to mark the occasion, they did not actually spend the day together. In fact, according to Hollywood Life’s report, Tristan was spotted at a “single’s party” on the evening of Valentine’s Day, where he flirted and exchanged numbers with other women.
It is also possible that Khloé herself was hinting at a breakup earlier than anyone realized. According to TooFab, she posted a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram story on Monday, the day before TMZ published the story about Jordyn and Tristan. The quotes were fairly typical of Khloé, who often posts “inspirational” fodder to her stories. But they did seem to have post-breakup tone to them with lines such as, “When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself,” and “If you break someone and they wish you the best, you've lost the greatest thing for you in life."
What might just cinch the deal is the fact that, according to E! News, Khloé and Tristan haven’t been photographed together since January 13, when she made an appearance at one of his games at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Khloé also allegedly hadn’t been in Cleveland, where Thompson lives, for about two months.
So. How true, exactly, are these rumors? Refinery29 reached out to reps for Khloé and Tristan and did not immediately receive a response. And, as is often the case with everything the mastermind Kris Jenner touches, it’s hard to say for sure! Khloé and Tristan have yet to confirm anything (unless you count vague Instagram stories as an official comment), so it’s possible the stories are nothing more than baseless gossip or a savvy move on Kris’ part to get people to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There are lots of theories out there, and we may never know the truth.
But it does give us a new twist in the story. It could also provide an explanation for a tweet Tristan posted (then deleted) on Tuesday which read: “FAKE NEWS.” Perhaps he wasn’t referencing the story, but the allegations of cheating?
