Jordyn Woods Has Been Scrubbed From Khloé Kardashian's Good American Website

For those who were skeptical about the reported drama between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Jordyn Woods, let Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line website serve as evidence of trouble in Calabasas.
Since news broke that Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloé with Jordyn, the family has been distancing themselves from the model and DJ. While Khloé still hasn’t commented publicly or confirmed the reports, she has made a statement: as of Friday, Jordyn has been scrubbed from Khloé’s Good American site, including her #goodsquad “about” page. The only thing that remains is a blog post about skin care in which Woods is referenced briefly, according to Insider and Life & Style.
A Los Angeles native, Jordyn is the closest friend of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member (not counting their kids) Kylie Jenner. Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that Jordyn and Tristan, who shares a baby with Khloé, were “all over each other” at a house party. This isn’t the first time Tristan has been accused on stepping out on Khloé.
Neither Khloé nor Kylie have addressed the changes tothe website or the cheating rumors, though their sister Kim seemingly did in a Twitter rant on Thursday. Jordyn also broke her silence on Friday during a launch event for her collaboration with the eyelash brand Eylure. Jordyn has since also moved out of Kylie’s home.
"Through everything that's been going on, you know, it's been real," Jordyn said, according to a video posted to a Kylie Jenner fan page.
Not a total admission of guilt, but a clear sign that the last few days have been rough. And being dropped as a model for a popular brand has to be even rougher.
