Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Cheating Rumors To Remind Everyone What's Up

Don't come for Kim Kardashian's sister in her time of pain — she will shut you down.
If you've been living under a rock: Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods — a model and dear friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who, until very recently, was Kylie Jenner's housemate — allegedly hooked up at a house party.
Now, a Twitter comment from Kim that proves these sisters are as ride-or-die as ever.
In response to a tweet questioning why Khloé would "go outside" shortly after the father of her daughter True allegedly cheated publicly, Kim clapped back.
"Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"
Would you prefer she lose the ? too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019
Though Thompson tweeted (and deleted) "FAKE NEWS" in response to the allegations, the Kardashian-Jenners have been a bit more subtle in their reactions. Khloé used screaming emojis to acknowledge the claims, while Kim unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram.
Khloé did not directly respond to Kim's message, but she did like the tweet as well as several other comments about the cheating allegations.
"dont let anyone ever say this is your fault," reads one message from a fan that the Good American founder liked. "He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love."
Khloé may be posting sad relationship quotes on her Instagram story now (who hasn't been there?), but she has an awesome support system in her siblings, pals, and fans who will unfriend, tweet, and express emojis where necessary in the wake of this very public scandal.
