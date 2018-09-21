Good American’s New In-Between Size Is Now Available

Good American really is changing how the fashion industry operates — and we're impressed. The key to Khloé Kardashian and her co-founder Emma Grede's success is their ability to consistently anticipate what their consumers what. Whether it's ensuring their 00-to-24 range can be shopped in one place instead of separating the plus sizes out, or adding maternity and size-inclusive workout wear to their offering, Good American has selling power — $1 million in one day's worth. Because when their customers talk, Good American listens.
Most recently, the brand analyzed customer data and found that, since launching in 2016, 50% of product returns made were for sizes 14 and 16. The reason? Because industry-wide there is a size discrepancy in patterns for 14s and 16s, it's difficult for women who fall between that sizing to find something that really fits. Well, Good American is looking to correct that with its latest innovation: size 15. By adding size 15 to its range, Good American is providing customers who are on the cusp of straight and plus sizing — a.k.a. the medium-sized women. On Thursday, Size 15 was introduced as part of the new Good Curve line, which the brand describes as "the ultimate balancing jean, developed directly from customer feedback. The jeans will "feature vintage details in the brand’s highest rise yet, with additional lining in the waist to accentuate the midsection."
When Good American launched in 2016, Kardashian wrote on its website: "Emma and I both agreed there was something missing from the denim community. Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they'd always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did, too." And that's the magic of Good American: They're making good on their promise.