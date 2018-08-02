Khloé Kardashian's Size-Inclusive Workout Line Is Here

Business is booming for Kylie, and it looks like Khloé Kardashian's ready to
cash get in on the action. In a Twitter announcement made last week, Kardashian shared that her denim-focused brand, Good American, will be expanding into activewear, with its first collection launching today, August 2. The new mom shared an image of herself wearing a teaser sports bra from the line and a mission statement for the brand. According to the Tweet, the workout offering has been in the works for over a year now and is finally ready to be rolled out to the public. Available in sizes XS - 4X, the all-black and -white collection sticks to Good American's ethos of providing inclusivity along with a simplistic aesthetic fit for everyone's closet.
The performance wear's campaign features a few newcomer faces to the #GoodSquad, all women who dominate the fitness realms. Kardashian and co-founder/CEO Emma Grede recruited olympic medalists Stephanie Rice and Tara Lipiniski, Mychelle Johnson, an NCAA star, and U.S Army and personal trainer, Frantzesca Casimir, amongst many others, to showcase the functionality and fit the new launch promises. Grede explains to us, "Our goal is always to provide women with wardrobe staples, pieces we know they are wearing in their busy daily lives and ones that make them look and feel their best. We want women to know that when you come to Good American for anything - denim or activewear - you don't need to worry about it fitting."
Kardashian and Grede launched their size-inclusive brand, Good American, in October 2016. Since then, they've made waves with plus-size friendly campaigns and a huge win with Nordstrom when they fought to have their plus-sizing sold together with the brand's straight sizing. At the moment, Good American sells denim in sizes 00 to 24.
At 34, the youngest of the Kardashian sister trifecta, Khloé has faced an enormous amount of pushback for her body. Her post-Lamar Odom era in 2015 saw a transitional year for the reality star as she beefed up her workout routine and even penned a book Strong Looks Better Naked. She later embarked on an ill-fated series on E!, Revenge Body. It seems like Khloé wants her brand to mirror her own life with this latest extension; in March, Good American also launched a maternity denim line in tandem with Khloé's own pregnancy.