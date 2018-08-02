Khloé Kardashian's Size-Inclusive Workout Line Is Here

The performance wear's campaign features a few newcomer faces to the #GoodSquad, all women who dominate the fitness realms. Kardashian and co-founder/CEO Emma Grede recruited olympic medalists Stephanie Rice and Tara Lipiniski, Mychelle Johnson, an NCAA star, and U.S Army and personal trainer, Frantzesca Casimir, amongst many others, to showcase the functionality and fit the new launch promises. Grede explains to us, "Our goal is always to provide women with wardrobe staples, pieces we know they are wearing in their busy daily lives and ones that make them look and feel their best. We want women to know that when you come to Good American for anything - denim or activewear - you don't need to worry about it fitting."