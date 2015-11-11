Khloé Kardashian managed to turn hate directed her way into empowerment.
Years of being called the "fat sister" made Kardashian "strong," she told E!'s Maria Menounos in a recent conversation at a signing for her book Strong Looks Better Naked.
"It did make me strong for sure and be able to endure that stuff but it also makes me realize how like fucked up people are, how judgmental, and how much people's words can hurt other people and what affect it does have on them," she said. "I understand why certain people succumb to eating disorders or just the peer pressure, I do get that. But I'm proud of myself that I didn't and that I'm able to walk away and actually say it made me stronger." Kardashian also specifically called out Perez Hilton for perpetuating the label.
Kardashian told Menounos that she didn't consider herself "fat." She said: "I think we all know what fat is, I don't think I was fat, I think I was unhealthy."
Recently, Amy Schumer joked about how Kardashian's weight loss felt like a betrayal. "We used to have Khloé, you know? Khloé was ours, right?" Schumer said during her Saturday Night Live monologue. "But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight." Kardashian responded by tweeting: "No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate."
Watch Kardashian's interview with Menounos here:
Years of being called the "fat sister" made Kardashian "strong," she told E!'s Maria Menounos in a recent conversation at a signing for her book Strong Looks Better Naked.
"It did make me strong for sure and be able to endure that stuff but it also makes me realize how like fucked up people are, how judgmental, and how much people's words can hurt other people and what affect it does have on them," she said. "I understand why certain people succumb to eating disorders or just the peer pressure, I do get that. But I'm proud of myself that I didn't and that I'm able to walk away and actually say it made me stronger." Kardashian also specifically called out Perez Hilton for perpetuating the label.
Kardashian told Menounos that she didn't consider herself "fat." She said: "I think we all know what fat is, I don't think I was fat, I think I was unhealthy."
Recently, Amy Schumer joked about how Kardashian's weight loss felt like a betrayal. "We used to have Khloé, you know? Khloé was ours, right?" Schumer said during her Saturday Night Live monologue. "But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight." Kardashian responded by tweeting: "No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate."
Watch Kardashian's interview with Menounos here:
Advertisement