Update: Amy Schumer is waving the white flag. The comedian tweeted a message of peace and love for the Kardashians, after Khloé took Schumer to task on Twitter for her jokes about Khloé's weight loss (and the family as a whole) on SNL. "Nothing but love for that family. I like idea of sending women the message to be happy in their own skin," Schumer wrote alongside an adorable photo of a blonde tyke. Seeing as how the jokes in question sprang from Schumer's disappointment in the lack of role models for young girls, her latest post implies that the Trainwreck star does indeed see the Kardashians as a family for little girls to look up to. See her tweet, below.
Nothing but love for that family. I like idea of sending women the message to be happy in their own skin. #peace pic.twitter.com/95KJVdRY6i— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) October 12, 2015
This story was originally published on October 12, 2015:
It looks like Khloé Kardashian didn't find Amy Schumer's widely well-received SNL monologue as hilarious as most people. Yesterday, she tweeted out a not-so-cryptic message addressed to no one in particular — but which could easily be read as a "shame on you" to Schumer for her jokes about Khloé's weight loss.
No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015
The particular joke aimed at Khloé was about her highly scrutinized weight-loss journey: "We used to have Khloé, you know? Khloé was ours, right?... But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall, and we have nothing! I want good role models!" Schumer said.
Before turning her signature acerbity on Khloé, Schumer lobbed a joke at the whole Kardashian clan while bemoaning the lack of good role models for young girls. "All they have, literally, is the Kardashians... And is that a great message for little girls? A whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as, like, a light suggestion? Is that great? No!"
Khloé, who has lost a significant amount of weight in the last couple of years, has undoubtedly been a strong role model for women pursuing both fitness, body positivity, and self-love. Shortly after, she shared another, more uplifting message via Twitter.
Let's uplift one another!!! Happy Sunday! Stay smiling!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015
And, it looks like Khloé is keeping up with her regimen, sharing this snap from her morning workout today.
Working in my fitness with @gunnarfitness #BeastMode #KhloFit pic.twitter.com/HZN2AhkZmd— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 12, 2015
