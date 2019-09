: Amy Schumer is waving the white flag. The comedian tweeted a message of peace and love for the Kardashians, after Khloé took Schumer to task on Twitter for her jokes about Khloé's weight loss (and the family as a whole) on SNL. "Nothing but love for that family. I like idea of sending women the message to be happy in their own skin," Schumer wrote alongside an adorable photo of a blonde tyke. Seeing as how the jokes in question sprang from Schumer's disappointment in the lack of role models for young girls, her latest post implies that the Trainwreck star does indeed see the Kardashians as a family for little girls to look up to. See her tweet, below.